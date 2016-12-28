Overloaded electrical cord suspected in last week’s house fire in Walnut

News

An overloaded electrical cord is believed to have been the cause of a house fire last Thursday morning, in Walnut. Walnut Fire Chief Justen Tooley told KJAN News the call about a fire at 408 Pearl Street came in a little after 5-a.m. Thursday (Dec. 22nd).

Tooley said when they got on scene, they found flames coming out of the windows of the home. Two people who were renting the home had escaped safely. The flames had spread to the corner of another house that was only about 5 feet away, according to Tooley. He said also that the fire was knocked down quickly, but the house was a total loss.

