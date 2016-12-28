NWS forecast for Cass & surrounding Counties in IA: 12/28/16

Weather

Early this morning: Mostly clear. Low in the upper 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Today: Partly sunny. High in the mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Low in the mid 20s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, breezy. High in the upper 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low around 20. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph through midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High in the lower 40s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low in the mid 20s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High in the mid 30s.