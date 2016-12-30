NWS forecast for Cass & area Counties in IA (updated 3:37-a.m. 12/30)

Weather

Early This Morning: Mostly clear. Colder. Southwest wind near 5 mph.

Today: Sunny, breezy. High in the mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Low in the upper 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Colder. High in the lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low 15 to 20. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

New Years Day: Mostly sunny. High around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Not as cold. Low in the lower 30s.

Monday: Cloudy. A chance of light rain and snow in the morning, then light rain likely possibly mixed with snow in the afternoon. High in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.