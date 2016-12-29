NWS Forecast for Cass & area Counties in IA, 12/29/16

Weather

Early This Morning: Clear, breezy. West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Today: Sunny, breezy. High in the upper 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low in the lower 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph through midnight.

Friday: Sunny. High in the mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Saturday: Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Colder. High in the lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low 15 to 20.

New Years Day: Partly sunny. High in the upper 30s.