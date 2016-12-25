NWS forecast for Atlantic & the area, 12/25/16 (update 4-a.m.)

Weather

Today (Christmas Day): Areas of fog this morning; Showers & possibly a thunderstorm. High near 55. East/southeast wind at 15-25mph w/gusts to around 35 this afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers & possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a slight chance of rain between 9pm and 10pm. Low around 28. S winds @ 15-25mph becoming w/sw after midnight and gusting up to 35. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Sunny & windy, with a nearly steady temperature around 31. W @ 15-35mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. W @ 10-20mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday’s High in Atlantic was 40. Our 24-Hour Low (ending at 7-a.m. today) was 23. We received .01” rain overnight. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 33 and the low was 22. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 56 in 1922. The Record Low was -20 in 1983.