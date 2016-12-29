New CEO of CCHS to take over Jan. 3rd

News

Officials with the Cass County Health System (CCHS) report Brett Altman, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Master of Business Administration, and Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), will begin as the new Chief Executive Officer of Cass County Health System on Tuesday, January 3rd. A public reception to welcome Mr Altman will be held on Thursday, January 5th from 10 am to noon in the CCHS atrium, including a visit from the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors from 10 – 10:30 am.

Ned Brown, Chairman of the CCMH Board of Trustees, says “Mr. Altman has the vision, leadership skills and industry expertise to continue to move our organization forward. We are excited to have him on board.”

Altman has served as President and CEO at Skiff Medical Center in Newton, for the past 2 ½ years. He began his career at Skiff as the Director of Physical Therapy in 1994. Over the past 22 years he has moved up through the organization, serving as Director of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Interim CEO, Clinical Operations Officer and Chief Operating Officer before becoming CEO in 2014.

In a Press Release, Altman said “I’ve loved my career at Skiff, but this opportunity was too good to pass up. Cass County has a fantastic health system that is vital to the community. My family and I are very excited about becoming part of the Cass County community.”

Altman also noted the strength of the CCHS staff, saying “I was tremendously impressed with everyone I met, and I can’t wait to get started. I am honored to have the opportunity to help lead CCHS into the future, and I look forward to working together with a very engaged team.”