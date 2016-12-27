Neola man arrested on assault charge

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office today (Tuesday), issued a report on recent arrests. Included in the report was 33-year old Steven Lewis Elings, of Neola, who was arrested at around 2-a.m. today (Tuesday), for Domestic Assault with Injury, Child Endangerment without injury, and Obstruction of Emergency Communications. Authorities say Elings and his girlfriend had been involved in a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 30,000 block of Magnolia Road. Elings’ 36-year old girlfriend suffered apparent minor injuries during the incident. The report said Steven Elings was apparently intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

A man booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail was charged with Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, Saturday afternoon. Sheriff’s officials say 20-year old Ben David Lein, of Council Bluffs, allegedly caused nearly $7,000 damage to the jail facility. Windows, a video visitation booth, a hanging mirror, sprinkler head and clock were damaged during the incident.

And, 22-year old Tyler John Wright, of Council Bluffs, was arrested just before 6-a.m. Sunday for OWI/1st offense, after a jail employee found a vehicle in a ditch at around 5-a.m. in the vicinity of 240th Street and Highway 92. The employee told dispatchers the driver of the 2016 Buick Verano, later identified as Wright, appeared to be intoxicated.