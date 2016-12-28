Nebraska bail set at $5M for Iowa woman accused of slaying

News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Bail has been set at $5 million for an Iowa resident accused of killing a romantic rival last seen alive more than four years ago in Omaha. Forty-one-year-old Shanna Golyar, of Persia, Iowa, is charged with first-degree murder. Bail was set during a hearing Tuesday inside the Douglas County Jail. Prosecutors say she killed Cari Farver, of Macedonia, Iowa, who was 37 when she was reported missing in November 2012.

Golyar’s attorney is James Martin Davis, and he said Tuesday there’s no confession, no body, no murder weapon and “no sufficient showing of blood that there was a death that even took place.”

Prosecutors say Golyar and Farver had dated the same man and that Golyar tried to cover up the killing by posing online as Farver.