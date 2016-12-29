NE man arrested in Thursday morning Fremont County burglary case

News

Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports a Nebraska man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning on burglary and other charges, following a chase that began with an incident at the Hamburg Lumber Company. Deputies were called to the business in the 1200 block of Main Street at around 1-a.m. for a reported Burglary in Progress.

When the arrived, they located a vehicle near the scene. The vehicle took off, but Deputies caught up with it in the 2900 block of Bluff Road, north of Hamburg. During the chase, speeds of the suspect vehicle approached 90-miles per hour.

When the chase concluded, 44-year old Chad Jones, of Nebraska City, NE., was arrested for Reckless Driving, Burglary in the 3rd Degree, and Felony Drug Possession. He was being held at the Fremont County Law Enforcement Center, on $10,300 bond.