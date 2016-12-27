Mills County Sheriff’s report (12/27)

News

The Mills County Sheriff’s Department reports three arrests took place over the past week. At around 12:55-a.m. Sunday, 43-year old Daniel Lee Liddick, of Glenwood, was arrested in Glenwood for OWI/2nd offense. His bond was set at $2,000. At around 9-p.m. on Dec. 21st, 26-year old Patrick Neil Jack, of Malvern, was arrested for Obstruction of Emergency Communication, the bond was which was set at $300, and at around the location and time, 36-year old Helen Elaine Tuper, of Malvern, was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault. She was being held without bond in the Mills County Jail.