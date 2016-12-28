MELISSA KAY MARTIN, 50, of Las Vegas, NV (Formerly of Avoca) (Svcs. 12/30/2016)

Obituaries

MELISSA KAY MARTIN, 50, of Las Vegas, NV (Formerly of Avoca) died Monday, December 26th at Star Valley Medical Center. Funeral Services for MELISSA KAY MARTIN will be held Friday, December 30th at 10:00am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Avoca. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 29th from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca with a prayer service held at 7:30pm that evening.

Burial will be in the Oaklawn Cemetery in Oakland.

MELISSA KAY MARTIN is survived by:

Mother: Marlene Mae (Green) Bryant of Avoca.

Husband: Dennis Martin of Las Vegas, NV.

Daughter: Lindsay (Mark) Smedinghoff of Las Vegas, NV.

Son: Dylan Martin of Las Vegas, NV.

Brother: Robert (Diana) Bryant of Avoca.

Sister: Christy Mangold of Wheat Ridge, CO.

1 Grandchild