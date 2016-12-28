MAXINE A. HEILESEN, 87, of Irwin (Svcs. 12/30/16)

Obituaries

MAXINE A. HEILESEN, 87, of Irwin, died Monday, Dec. 26th, in Elk Horn. Funeral services for MAXINE HEILESEN will be held 10:30-a.m. Friday, Dec. 30th, at the Irwin Church of Christ. Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home has the arrangements

Visitation at the Irwin Church of Christ will be held from 3-until 8-p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29th, with the family greeting friends from 5-until 7-p.m.; Online condolences may be left at www.burmeisterjohannsen.com.

Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Irwin.

MAXINE HEILESEN is survived by:

Her son – Keith “Statman” Heilesen, of Harlan.

Her daughter – Denise Winchell, of Kirkman.

4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.