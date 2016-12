News

Sheriff’s officials in Adams County say a Cass County woman was arrested following a traffic stop this (Christmas) morning. 54-year old Kelly Marie Erickson, of Massena, was taken into custody at around 8:50-a.m. following a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 148 and 183rd Street, in Adams County. Erickson faces a charge of Driving While License Denied or Revoked for OWI.