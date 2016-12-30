Man suspected of pepper-spraying officer arrested, charged

News

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) – Police have arrested a man suspected of pepper-spraying an Urbandale officer after a traffic stop. An Urbandale police news release says 25-year-old Brandon Bordinat was arrested Thursday afternoon in Polk County. He’s charged with assault on a police officer and two counts of interference with official acts.

Police say the incident began about 5:10 a.m. Thursday, when someone reported a possible traffic accident. The department says the officer spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle reportedly involved, so the officer pulled it over. The department says that after the officer started talking to the driver, the man sprayed the officer and fled the scene. His image was caught on the officers’ body camera.