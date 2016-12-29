Man serving 35-year sentence on theft charges dies in WI prison

News

Iowa Department of Corrections spokesman Fred Scaletta, today (Thursday), said a man serving a 35-year sentence on two-counts of 1st Degree Theft, has died at a prison in Wisconsin. Justin Kestner, who was transferred Nov. 21st to Wisconsin as part of an interstate compact, was serving his sentence from western Iowa’s Woodbury County on the Theft charges, and on charges out of eastern Iowa’s Lee County, for being an Habitual Offender and Operating Motor Vehicle without Owner Consent. His sentence began Jan. 11, 2010.

On December 21, 2016, Kestner was found unresponsive in his assigned cell at Wisconsin Department of Corrections Dodge Correctional Institution. Responding staff initiated lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.

No additional information is available at this time. The Dodge County (Wisconsin) Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.