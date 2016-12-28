Man convicted of murder in Sioux City woman’s slaying

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – A judge has convicted a Sioux City man in the stabbing death of a 43-year-old woman. Judge Steven Andreasen announced Wednesday that Isack Abdinur was guilty of first-degree murder. The judge had presided over a three-day nonjury trial that ended Nov. 21.

Prosecutors say Abdinur stabbed Cornelia Stead 23 times in her Sioux City apartment on June 23, 2015. Police say the two were romantic partners. Two psychologists testified that Abdinur is a violent schizophrenic. The defense expert said Abdinur didn’t know what he was doing when he attacked Stead. The prosecution expert said Abdinur knew he’d done something wrong and understood his actions.

Abdinur’s sentencing date hasn’t been set yet.