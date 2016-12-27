LOIS HILDEBRAND, 85, of Oakland (Svcs. 12/29/16)
December 27th, 2016 by Ric Hanson
LOIS HILDEBRAND, 85, of Oakland, died Sunday, Dec. 25th, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Funeral services for LOIS HILDEBRAND will be held 10:30-a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29th, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Avoca. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements.
Visitation at the funeral home is from 5-until 7-p.m. Wed., Dec. 28th.
Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Hancock.
LOIS HILDEBRAND is survived by:
Her daughters – Karen and Mary Hildebrand, both of Oakland.
Her son – Don (Jackie) Hildebrand, of Oakland.
Her daughter-in-law: ReAnn Hildebrand, of Oakland.
and 4 grandchildren.