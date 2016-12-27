LOIS HILDEBRAND, 85, of Oakland (Svcs. 12/29/16)

Obituaries

LOIS HILDEBRAND, 85, of Oakland, died Sunday, Dec. 25th, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Funeral services for LOIS HILDEBRAND will be held 10:30-a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29th, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Avoca. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements.

Visitation at the funeral home is from 5-until 7-p.m. Wed., Dec. 28th.

Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Hancock.

LOIS HILDEBRAND is survived by:

Her daughters – Karen and Mary Hildebrand, both of Oakland.

Her son – Don (Jackie) Hildebrand, of Oakland.

Her daughter-in-law: ReAnn Hildebrand, of Oakland.

and 4 grandchildren.