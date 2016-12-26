LAURA ELLEN NICKEL, 86, of Guthrie Center (Svcs. 12/29/16)

Obituaries

LAURA ELLEN NICKEL, 86, of Guthrie Center, died Saturday, Dec. 24th. Funeral services for LAURA NICKEL will be held 11-a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29th, at the 1st Christian Church in Guthrie Center. Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held from 10-until 11-a.m. Thursday, at the 1st Christian Church in Guthrie Center. Online condolences may be left at www.twiggfuneralhome.com.

Burial will immediately follow the funeral service, and will be in the Seeley Township Cemetery in rural Guthrie Center.