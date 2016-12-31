JUNETTE KEES, 94, of Atlantic (Svcs. 1/3/17)

Obituaries

JUNETTE KEES, 94, of Atlantic, died Friday, Dec. 30th, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital, in Atlantic Graveside services for JUNETTE KEES will be held 2-p.m. Tue., Jan. 3rd 2017, in the Atlantic Cemetery. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

JUNETTE KEES is survived by:

Her son – Dennis (Sharon) Witt, of Atlantic.

Her daughter – Candice Christensen, of Atlantic.

8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.