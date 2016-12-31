JUNETTE KEES, 94, of Atlantic (Svcs. 1/3/17)
December 31st, 2016 by Chris Parks
JUNETTE KEES, 94, of Atlantic, died Friday, Dec. 30th, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital, in Atlantic Graveside services for JUNETTE KEES will be held 2-p.m. Tue., Jan. 3rd 2017, in the Atlantic Cemetery. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.
JUNETTE KEES is survived by:
Her son – Dennis (Sharon) Witt, of Atlantic.
Her daughter – Candice Christensen, of Atlantic.
8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.