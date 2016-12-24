IRENE J. BAYLOR, 87, of Exira (Svcs. 12/27/16)

Obituaries

December 24th, 2016 by Ric Hanson

IRENE J. BAYLOR, 87, of Exira, died Thursday, Dec. 22nd, at the Exira Care Center. Funeral services for IRENE BAYLOR will be held 10:30-a.m. Tue., Dec. 27th, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, east of Exira. Kessler Funeral Home in Exira has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation begins at 5-p.m on Monday, Dec. 26th.

Burial will be in the St. John’s Cemetery, south of the church.

IRENE BAYLOR is survived by:

Her sons – Jeffrey Baylor, and William (Angela) Baylor, all of Exira.

10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, other relatives & friends.