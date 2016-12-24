IRENE J. BAYLOR, 87, of Exira (Svcs. 12/27/16)

Obituaries

IRENE J. BAYLOR, 87, of Exira, died Thursday, Dec. 22nd, at the Exira Care Center. Funeral services for IRENE BAYLOR will be held 10:30-a.m. Tue., Dec. 27th, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, east of Exira. Kessler Funeral Home in Exira has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation begins at 5-p.m on Monday, Dec. 26th.

Burial will be in the St. John’s Cemetery, south of the church.

IRENE BAYLOR is survived by:

Her sons – Jeffrey Baylor, and William (Angela) Baylor, all of Exira.

10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, other relatives & friends.