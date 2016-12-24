IRENE J. BAYLOR, 87, of Exira (Svcs. 12/27/16)
December 24th, 2016 by Ric Hanson
IRENE J. BAYLOR, 87, of Exira, died Thursday, Dec. 22nd, at the Exira Care Center. Funeral services for IRENE BAYLOR will be held 10:30-a.m. Tue., Dec. 27th, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, east of Exira. Kessler Funeral Home in Exira has the arrangements.
Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation begins at 5-p.m on Monday, Dec. 26th.
Burial will be in the St. John’s Cemetery, south of the church.
IRENE BAYLOR is survived by:
Her sons – Jeffrey Baylor, and William (Angela) Baylor, all of Exira.
10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, other relatives & friends.