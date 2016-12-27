Iowa State prepares for Big-12 race

Sports

The Iowa State basketball team resumes practice in Ames as the Cyclones prepare for Friday’s Big-12 opener at home against Texas Tech. ISU is 8-3 and has been idle since a December 20th win over Mississippi Valley State. Iowa State coach Steve Prohm says the Cyclones need to find a way to get more production around the basket. Prohm says the lack of a low post threat is why the Cyclones must continue to push tempo.

(Learfield Sports)