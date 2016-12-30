Iowa State prepares for Big-12 opener
December 30th, 2016 by Ric Hanson
Iowa State coach Steve Prohm says the Cyclones need to raise their level of play this (Friday) evening, when they host Texas Tech in their Big-12 opener.
Prohm says the Cyclones need better interior play in the conference race.
Prohm says the Cyclones may feature four guard lineups on the floor.
Texas Tech is 11-1 but the Red Raiders have played a soft schedule and this will be their toughest test of the season so far. Tip off in Hilton Coliseum is at 5:00p.m. today.
(Learfield Sports)