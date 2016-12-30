Iowa State prepares for Big-12 opener

Sports

Iowa State coach Steve Prohm says the Cyclones need to raise their level of play this (Friday) evening, when they host Texas Tech in their Big-12 opener.

Prohm says the Cyclones need better interior play in the conference race.

Prohm says the Cyclones may feature four guard lineups on the floor.

Texas Tech is 11-1 but the Red Raiders have played a soft schedule and this will be their toughest test of the season so far. Tip off in Hilton Coliseum is at 5:00p.m. today.

(Learfield Sports)