Iowa early News Headlines: Wed., Dec. 28th 2016

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 1:50 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Some Iowa voters returned to the ballot box for one more election before the end of the year. Polls opened Tuesday morning for a special election to fill the District 45 seat left open by the September death of Iowa Democratic Sen. Joe Seng. The eastern Iowa district includes parts of Davenport.

BELLEVUE, Iowa (AP) — State officers have joined the investigation of what authorities say is the “suspicious” death of an eastern Iowa man. Police found the body of 59-year-old James Remakel at a home in Bellevue around 1 p.m. Sunday. An autopsy has been ordered.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new report says sales of Iowa Lottery tickets spiked in the budget year that ended June 30 and generated the most revenue in the program’s 31-year history. Backed by surging sales of instant-scratch and Powerball tickets, the Lottery brought in $366.9 million in total revenue, a $42 million increase from the prior year. A state audit says $88 million of that money went to the state’s general fund and to help veteran’s programs, the highest amount for the Lottery since its start in 1985

MONTICELLO, Iowa (AP) — A Monticello woman says she’s gotten back the class ring she lost 30 years ago. Theresa Martin told station KCRG a man named Curtis Rose had posted a Facebook item about it, asking whether anyone knew someone who’d gone to Monticello High School with the initials TKM. Classmates saw the post and put Rose and Martin in contact. He told her he found it two years ago in Cedar Rapids.