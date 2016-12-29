Iowa early News Headlines: Thursday, Dec. 29th 2016

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Officials estimate it could cost $2.1 million to repair the exterior of the nearly century-old Woodbury County courthouse. County supervisor Mark Monson tells the Sioux City Journal that the damaged exterior condition of the historic building is so dire that entire bricks can be pulled out of the foundation in some places. County supervisors say they want the building renovated for its 100th anniversary celebration in 2018.

BELLEVUE, Iowa (AP) — Police are asking the public for help investigating the homicide of a 59-year-old man in northeastern Iowa. The Division of Criminal Investigation said Wednesday that the death of James Remakel has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy found that the Bellevue man’s death was caused by “multiple sharp edged entries” into his body.

TITONKA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man has died following a house fire in northern Iowa. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Daniel William Planz died after the Tuesday night fire in Titonka. The fire is under investigation.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge has convicted a Sioux City man in the stabbing death of a woman. Judge Steven Andreasen announced Wednesday that Isack Abdinur was guilty of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say Abdinur stabbed Cornelia Stead 23 times in her Sioux City apartment on June 23, 2015. Police say the two were romantic partners.