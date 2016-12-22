Iowa early News Headlines: Thursday, 12/22/16

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Court of Appeals says three members of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors must pay thousands of dollars in court costs and a fine for failure to hold meetings open to the public. The case centers on two November 2013 meetings the supervisors held after they had been sued by local farmers upset that a failed levee hadn’t been repaired.

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — Officials at Prairie Meadows casino say the Internal Revenue Service has withdrawn its challenge of the Altoona center’s tax exempt status. Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer announced the IRS decision Wednesday at a board meeting. The decision was a dramatic change following an investigation that found the casino operated as a business with little government oversight. The determination could have cost Prairie Meadows roughly $60 million in back taxes and penalties.

PLAINFIELD, Iowa (AP) — The state Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that human remains found in Bremer County are those of a 76-year-old woman with dementia. The Bremer County Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that the remains found Oct. 19 were those of Cloris Mehmen, who had been reported missing July 5. Public safety officials had joined with hundreds of volunteers for a search on the ground, by air and on the water, but the remains weren’t found until months later by farmers harvesting corn.

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo police officer who’s been accused of excessive force is now facing criticism for an illegal search in which he seized a loaded gun. The Iowa Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Mark Nissen’s warrantless vehicle search in 2014 was unreasonable. It overturned Ezekiel Phillips’ conviction for illegally carrying weapons, ruling the evidence is inadmissible. The city recently paid $170,000 to settle cases in which Nissen was accused of using excessive force.