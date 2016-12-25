Iowa early News Headlines: Sunday (Christmas Day), 12/25/2016

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 4:30 a.m. CST

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials say this year’s deer harvest is slightly down this year with a little more than two weeks left in the season. The Quad-City Times reports that Iowa’s second shotgun season ended Sunday. Hunters have until midnight Monday to report their harvests. Between both shotgun seasons, hunters reported 5 percent fewer deer than last year’s seasons

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A vaccine that an Iowa company helped develop is expected to stop one of the world’s deadliest viruses. The Des Moines Register reports that a study published Thursday shows the vaccine is 100 percent effective in protecting people against Ebola, an infectious virus that has killed thousands and traumatized millions. Ames-based NewLink Genetics helped test and refine an Ebola vaccine that was invented by Canadian scientists.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former Cedar Rapids brain and spine surgeon who was accused of gross malpractice has agreed to pay a $5,000 fine and refrain from performing surgery. The Des Moines Register reports that David Segal reached a settlement with the Iowa Board of Medicine. The board, which licenses physicians, filed administrative charges against him in 2015 alleging that he failed to prevent excessive infections among his patients.

BLAIRSBURG, Iowa (AP) — A Clarion woman was killed in a in a car crash two days after she graduated from the University of Northern Iowa. Authorities say 24-year-old Andrea Urrutia Matul was driving north on Highway 69 on Monday when she crossed the center line and hit a southbound vehicle near Blairsburg, in Hamilton County.