Iowa early News Headlines: Saturday, 12/24/16

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 4:00 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The company building an oil pipeline across four Midwestern states says it is halting land restoration work in Iowa until spring. In a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board on Monday Dakota Access says it had hoped to be finished with land restoration over the completed Iowa section by Dec. 31 but a regulatory delay this spring and “several incidents of trespassers interfering with construction work” prevented it from completing land restoration which is 80 percent done in Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Terry Branstad says the Department of Human Services made “personnel changes” following the death of a West Des Moines teenager who was left in an allegedly abusive home despite reports made by a neighbor. Sixteen-year-old Natalie Finn died from denial of critical care and her mother is now charged with murder. Branstad’s office didn’t provide details on the personnel changes at the state agency.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the number of hogs and pigs on Iowa farms has reached a new record high. As of Dec. 1 Iowa had 22.4 million hogs and pigs, the most ever reported.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ron Paul’s 2012 presidential campaign chairman, convicted earlier of conspiracy and charges related to false campaign reporting, is accused of violating his probation while trying to arrange an illegal donation to President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign. Court documents filed in federal court in Des Moines last week say Jesse Benton traveled to New York in October in violation of his probation agreement. Benton’s attorney had no comment this week.