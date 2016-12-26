Iowa early News Headlines: Monday, Dec. 26th 2016

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CST

CHICAGO (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds have halted travel in parts of the northern plains and left thousands without power. Authorities closed vast stretches of Interstates 90 and 94 as the Christmas Day storm bore down, and hazardous conditions were forecast to continue into Monday morning.

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A man charged in the shooting death of an eastern Iowa man has been returned to the state for court proceedings. The Hawk Eye in Burlington reports that 23-year-old Earl Riley Booth-Harris was charged in July with first-degree murder. He’s accused of killing Deonte “Tae” Carter in February 2015, but had been in Illinois.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proposing a new Missouri River habitat for the endangered pallid sturgeon fish and sandbar construction for two endangered bird species. The Sioux City Journal reports that the plan comes after three years of study by scientists, hydrologists and other specialists. It seeks to use the latest scientific data to help the recovery of the pallid sturgeon, least tern and piping plover over the next 15 years.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials say this year’s deer harvest is slightly down this year with a little more than two weeks left in the season. The Quad-City Times reports that Iowa’s second shotgun season ended Sunday. Hunters have until midnight Monday to report their harvests. Between both shotgun seasons, hunters reported 5 percent fewer deer than last year’s seasons