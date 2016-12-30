Illegal deer hunting under investigation in Council Bluffs results in 1 arrest

News

The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating an allegedly illegal deer hunting incident. At around 10:30-a.m. today (Friday), representatives with the Union Pacific Railroad contacted the Pottawattamie County Communications Center with regard to trespassers in the 3000 block of 14th Avenue, which is railroad property. The caller advised two suspects had just shot a deer, loaded it into a vehicle, and were in the process of leaving the property.

Officers enroute to the area located a black Chevy Avalanche near S. 35th Street and 11th Avenue, where a traffic stop was conducted. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot, while the passenger remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody. He was identified as 24-year old Deavan W. Donner, of Council Bluffs. Donner was cited for Criminal Trespass and released at the scene, pending further investigation. The second suspect was a white male, wearing a hoodie and dark clothing.

