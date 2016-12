Sports

Before Iowa can win a bowl game the Hawkeyes need to make a game of it first. Iowa has been outscored 21-0 in the opening quarter of its last two bowl games and coach Kirk Ferentz has streamlined and shortened practices as they get ready for the January 2 Outback Bowl against Florida. The Hawkeyes spent more time at home getting ready. They leave for Tampa today (Monday).

(Learfield Sports)