Hawkeyes look to end bowl drought

Sports

When Iowa plays Florida in the January 2 Outback Bowl the Hawkeyes will be in search of their first bowl victory since the 2010 Insight Bowl. Coach Kirk Ferentz says a post season victory was one of the goals for the senior class.

The Hawkeyes take a three game winning streak into their fifth appearance in the Outback Bowl since 2003.

Ferentz says a bowl victory was one of three goals the seniors set for this season.

Former Miami head coach Randy Shannon will direct Florida’s defense in the Outback Bowl. Former Gator defensive coordinator Geoff Collins is the new head coach at Temple. Shannon had been coaching the linebackers.

That’s Florida coach Jim McElwain who says no decision has been made about a permanent defensive coordinator.

(Radio Iowa/Learfield Sports)