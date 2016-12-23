Harrison County woman charged in death of woman last seen in Omaha

News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say a woman from Harrison County, Iowa, has been charged with murder in connection with the 2012 disappearance of a woman last seen alive in Omaha. Police say officers Thursday arrested 41-year-old Shanna Goylar at her home in Persia, Iowa. Goylar was charged with 1st degree murder in the death of Cari Farver, who was last seen Nov. 13, 2012, in Omaha.

Farver’s mother reported her missing to the Pottawattamie County sheriff’s office on Nov. 16, 2012. Weeks later, Farver’s vehicle was found in Omaha. In February 2016, Pottawattamie County detectives contacted the Omaha police cold case unit to assist in the investigation, which led to Goylar’s arrest. Goylar was taken to the Pottawattamie County jail awaiting extradition to Omaha.