Harlan Police report (12/27)

News

The Harlan Police Department reports the arrest on Dec. 21st, of 32-year old Anthony Koester, of Harlan. Koester was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant charging him with theft 5th degree. Koester was taken to the Shelby County Jail.

And, on Dec. 20th, a criminal complaint was sent to the Shelby County Clerk of Court requesting a warrant be issued for Carlos Fonseca-Triminio charging him with violation of a no contact order. Triminio allegedly sent Facebook messages to woman from Harlan. There is a no contact order in-place between the woman and Fonseca-Triminio.