Harlan Police Dept. thanks the public for outpouring of support

Harlan Police Chief Frank Clark, today (Thursday), issued a statement to thank members of the public for their outpouring of support to the law enforcement community. Chief Clark says “This past year, for us in law enforcement, has been a trying one. The public opinion and respect has dropped drastically for our profession across the Country.”

The Chief went on to say “The officers and staff of the Harlan Police Department would like to take just a minute to say ‘THANK YOU!'” He said also, “In this smaller town atmosphere, the out-pouring of support shown to us has been overwhelming! The cards of thanks, the goodies dropped-off at our office, and just the simple ‘thank you for what you do’ while we’re out and about in public, has certainly not gone unnoticed by our officers.”

Chief Clark said in closing, “We strive to serve this community with dignity and respect, and your support is greatly appreciated.”