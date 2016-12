Weather

434 PM CST Sun Dec 25 2016

Sac-Crawford-Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold Counties …GUSTY WINDS WITH LINE OF STORMS… A LINE OF STORMS IS MOVING EAST NORTHEAST AT 50 MPH THROUGH WEST CENTRAL IOWA. THE STORMS WILL MOVE THROUGH THE AREA THROUGH 630 PM. BRIEF HEAVY RAINFALL…AND WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 55 MPH CAN BE EXPECTED WITH THESE STORMS.