Sheriff’s Deputies in Montgomery County arrested a woman from Cass County early this (Friday) morning. 24-year old Taylor Renee Huerta, of Griswold, was taken into custody at around 1:40-a.m. in the 1200 block of Highway 71. Huerta was charged with OWI/1st offense and brought to the Montgomery County Jail, where her bond was set at $1,000.