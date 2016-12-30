FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30th

Trading Post

FOR SALE: 1-Disney Cars Baby walker.In good shape.Honk the horn it plays music.The steering wheel assembly pulls out for eating etc.Can break down into 3 parts.$25 obo. 1-Royal Daulton Arry Toby jug.Approximately 6 1/2″ tall,4 1/2″ wide at the mouth,6″ wide including the handle.In really good shape.Can see no nicks or scratches.Those are reflections in the pictures.$150 obo.

Call 712-243-6905.If no answer please leave message.

FOR SALE: 2 sewing cabinets, one has an electric lift. Also, a California raisin collection. And, a 2-burner electric hot plate. They are located at 502 East 5th Street in Atlantic. I will be there today from 10:30 am to 4:00 pm. You can also call 256-656-5518.

FOR SALE: Amana front loading washing machine with pedestal. $100. Call 712-249-1326.