Former Drake assistant sues coach Jennie Baranczyk

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Drake assistant Courtney Graham has sued Bulldogs coach Jennie Baranczyk and the university, claiming she was forced to resign after her homosexuality became public.

In her recently filed federal lawsuit, Graham alleged that Baranczyk slowly stripped her of her duties as assistant head coach after she brought her girlfriend and now wife to a home game in November 2014.

Baranczyk and athletic director Sandy Hatfield-Clubb, through spokesman Ty Patton, declined to comment. Patton said that the university’s policy is not to comment on personnel matters or pending lawsuits.