Fiery crash and other accidents reported in Fremont County, Saturday

News

Dense fog was partly to blame for several accidents in a portion of Fremont County, Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office says at around 11:50-a.m., they received a call about a feed truck on fire in the 1100 block of Highway 275, just south of the Fremont-Mills School. Before emergency crews could arrive on the scene, the Sheriff’s Office received word a head-on crash had occurred at the same location.

Moments after a deputy arrived, another, rear-end crash occurred at the same location. Poor visibility because of fog and smoke, along with slick roads made the accident scene treacherous, according to authorities.

Officials said a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Brandi Beem, of Tabor, was traveling northbound and came upon the burning feed truck. Fearing she would be rear-ended in the dense fog and slick roads, Beem tried to go around the truck. Her car hit a southbound 2013 Hyundai Accent head-on. That vehicle was driven by Keri Hawhee, of Omaha. Shortly after that crash, a 2017 Hyundai driven by Kaylee Bartholomew, of Essex, that was also northbound on Highway 275, was struck by a 2005 Ford F-150 driven by Alex Donnelly, of Shenandoah. Amazingly, no injuries were reported from any of the collisions.

The accident remains under investigation by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and authorities say citations may be issued at a later date. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Tabor Police, and the Iowa State Patrol, along with Rescue crews from Tabor and Sidney Fire and Rescue.