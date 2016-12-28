Fender bender in Red Oak Wednesday morning

News

The Red Oak Police Department reports a two vehicle property damage accident occurred on Wednesday morning in Red Oak. The accident involved a teen driver that was practicing to receive his license striking a legally parked car and no one was injured.

At 10:50am a 1999 Mercury Marauder driven by 19-year-old Colton Jon Goldsmith of Red Oak left the courthouse and drove about a half block on East Reed Street and then turned right on North 1st Street. A pickup was coming into the intersection as Goldsmith made the turn and he panicked to get over and swerved towards the curb and struck a legally parked car. The collision occurred with a 2006 Ford Five Hundred mirror first and then the vehicle sliding down the driver’s side and eventually ripping off the front bumper. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.

The Mercury sustained $2,000 estimated damage while the Ford sustained approximately $3,500 damage.