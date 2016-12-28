Early Sports Headlines: 12/28/2016

DALLAS (AP) — James Harden scored 24 of his 34 points by halftime and had 11 assists in just three quarters as the Houston Rockets beat Dallas 123-107 to improve to 13-2 this month. Justin Anderson had 22 points for the Rockets, who have a chance to tie the single-month club record of 15 wins set in November 1996. The game featured eight technical fouls, the ejection of Rockets forward Trevor Ariza (ah-REE’-zuh) and a pair of flagrant fouls called on the Mavericks.

MIAMI (AP) — Russell Westbrook delivered 29 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists as Oklahoma City posted a 106-94 win at Miami. It was Westbrook’s NBA-high 15th triple-double of the season, and the sixth time he’s done it within the first three quarters. Enes Kanter finished with 19 points and Steven Adams added 15 in the Thunder’s fourth straight win.

UNDATED (AP) — Shannon Brooks turned a deflected pass into a 13-yard, go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter as Minnesota upset Washington State, 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl at San Diego. The Golden Gophers were looking to regroup after threatening to skip this game if 10 teammates suspended following a sexual assault investigation weren’t reinstated. Their boycott lasted less than 36 hours before the players backed down.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have extended their team-record winning streak to 13 games with a 4-3 triumph against Boston. The Jackets wasted a 3-0 lead before Nick Foligno (foh-LEE’-noh) scored a power-play goal midway through the third period. The streak is four off the NHL record set by the 1992-93 Penguins.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nigel Hayes scored 20 points and Zak Showalter added 18 to lead 14th-ranked Wisconsin to a 72-52 win over Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Wisconsin opened with a 16-4 run en route to a 15-point halftime lead. Hayes delivered 12 points by intermission, Showalter finished with four steals and Ethan Happ had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Badgers.