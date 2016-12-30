DOROTHY R. PETERSEN, 91, of Fairview, TN & formerly of Atlantic (Svcs. 1/3/17)

Obituaries

DOROTHY R. PETERSEN, 91, of Fairview, TN (& formerly of Atlantic), died Thursday, Dec. 29th, in Fairview, TN. Funeral services for DOROTHY PETERSEN will be held 2-p.m. Tue., Jan. 3rd, at the Roland Funeral Home, in Atlantic.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, Jan. 2nd, from 5-until 8-p.m.; Online condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Burial will be in the Weirich Cemetery, southeast of Lyman.