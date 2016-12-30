Dollar General break-in in Clarinda

News

The Clarinda Police Department is investigating a break-in of the Dollar General Store in the community. Police Chief Keith Brothers said today (Friday), that officers responded to an intrusion alarm at the store, Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, officers discovered an exterior wall to the building had been breached.

A tactical sweep of the building was conducted, but the intruder had departed prior to officers’ arrival. Brothers said a small amount of consumable goods were taken from the store, which also sustained somewhere between $500-and 1000 dollars of physical damage.

The investigation into the burglary is continuing and officers are pursuing numerous leads.