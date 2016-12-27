Des Moines firefighter injured battling tire shop blaze

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a Des Moines firefighter has been injured battling a blaze at a tire shop. Des Moines television station KCCI reports the fire was reported around 10 a.m. Monday. Authorities say the fire started while workers were attending to a vehicle on a lift inside Don’s Tire and Auto.

The employees escaped without injury. The injured firefighter was taken to Mercy Medical Center – Des Moines with non-life-threatening injuries.