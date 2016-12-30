Departing Cass County Supervisors recognized for years of service

News

Two members of the Cass County Board of Supervisors were recognized today (Friday), by Board Chair Gaylord Schelling, for their years of service to the County. Board members Duane McFadden and Chuck Rieken chose not to run for re-election in 2016, and will be replaced by Steve Baier, of Griswold and Steve Green, of Atlantic, who were elected in November, and will represent the District’s 4 and 1, respectively.

McFadden received a certificate for his 12 years of service. Rieken for his 26-years of service to the County. Rieken chuckled when he said “It hasn’t been easy, I can tell you that.” The Board acknowledged the years of knowledge and experience both men are leaving with, and thanked them for helping make some tough decisions in years past.