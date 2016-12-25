Dense Fog Advisory update (4-a.m. 12/25)

Weather

A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 9-a.m. today (Sunday), for Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont and Page Counties in the KJAN listening area.

Expect visibility in the Advisory area of less than one-half mile at times this morning.

Reduced visibilities will cause some difficult driving conditions. Also, with some temperatures at or just below freezing in some locations, a light glazing on the roads and sidewalks could lead to slippery conditions. Caution is advised when driving or walking.

If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.