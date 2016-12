Dense Fog Advisory for western/s.w. Iowa Saturday morning

Weather

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM TODAY (SATURDAY) FOR ALL OF WESTERN AND SOUTHWEST IOWA, PARTS OF NORTHWEST AND NORTH CENTRAL IOWA.

* VISIBILITY…DENSE FOG WILL DROP VISIBILITIES TO ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS AT TIMES THIS MORNING.

* IMPACTS…IN ADDITION TO VISIBILITY RESTRICTIONS THIS MORNING…THE FOG MAY CREATE A LIGHT MIST OR RESULT IN FROST ON ROADWAYS AND CAUSE ICY PATCHES ESPECIALLY ON OVERPASSES AND BRIDGES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.