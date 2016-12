Dense Fog Advisory extended until 1-p.m. (12/24)

Weather

852 AM CST SAT DEC 24 2016…A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.

* VISIBILITY…DENSE FOG WILL DROP THE VISIBILITY TO ONE QUARTER

MILE TO ZERO AT TIMES THIS MORNING.

* IMPACTS…WIDESPREAD FROST FORMATION IS BEING REPORTED OVER

NORTH CENTRAL IOWA AS A DIRECT IMPACT OF THIS FOG. THE FROST

WILL CREATE ICY CONDITIONS ACROSS THE AREA. VISIBILITY NEAR

ZERO AT TIMES WILL LENGTHEN TRAVEL TIMES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE

REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE

YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF

YOU. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS NEAR INTERSECTIONS AND RAILROAD

CROSSINGS.