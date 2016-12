DENSE FOG ADVISORIES issued again for all of western/s.w. IA Sat. night into Sunday

Weather

The National Weather Service has issued Dense Fog Advisories for all counties in western, southwest, west central and northwest Iowa. In Cass-Adair-Adams-Audubon-Carroll-Crawford-Dallas-Guthrie-Madison-Union-Taylor and Ringgold Counties, a DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 4-a.m. Sunday. In Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont and Page Counties, a DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9-a.m., Sunday.

* VISIBILITY…IS EXPECTED TO DROP TO A QUARTER MILE OR LESS

DURING THE EVENING AND CONTINUE OVERNIGHT. AREAS ALONG AND EAST OF THE MISSOURI RIVER SHOULD SEE THE DENSE FOG FIRST, WITH AN EXPANSION TO THE WEST AND SOUTH THROUGH THE EVENING.

* IMPACTS…REDUCED VISIBILITIES WILL CAUSE SOME DIFFICULT DRIVING

CONDITIONS. ALSO, WITH SOME TEMPERATURES NEAR OR JUST BELOW

FREEZING, LIGHT GLAZING ON ROADS AND SIDEWALKS COULD LEAD TO

SLIPPERY CONDITIONS. CAUTION IS ADVISED WHILE DRIVING OR

WALKING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE

YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.