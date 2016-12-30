Demolition underway at former elementary school

News

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) – Demolition has begun at the old Walnut Grove Elementary School in Council Bluffs. The school closed its doors to students in 2014, after the district deemed the school was no longer suitable for use and too costly to repair. At least seven single-family homes will be built on the property after all the school remains are swept away. Construction is expected to start next summer.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that at a planned Jan. 21 event at Thomas Jefferson High School, officials will reveal the contents of a time capsule recovered when construction crews first started the demolition. District spokeswoman Diane Ostrowski says the capsule box was placed inside a cornerstone of the elementary building on Aug. 17, 1926.